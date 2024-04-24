Germany to resume cooperation with Palestinian UNRWA agency

The German government plans to resume cooperation with the UN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) in Gaza, the foreign and development ministries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The decision follows a review by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna into UNRWA's ability to ensure neutrality and respond to any breaches after Israel's allegations that 12 of its staff took part in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks. A separate UN probe is investigating the Israeli claims.

