Maha: Union minister Thakur mocks Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-09-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 21:31 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday visited Thane in Maharashtra as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's outreach programme for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He mocked the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi and said those who worked to break the country are now organising such a march.

During his his three-day visit to Kalyan parliamentary seat in the district, he will meet BJP workers, listen to their issues and discuss ways to better the party organisation in the region, functionaries said.

He said the new government in Maharashtra under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had started working on the development of the state.

Addressing party workers who greeted him with loud shouts of 'Jai Sri Ram', Thakur said the fight for a Ram Temple was almost 400 years old but it was getting built in a grand manner now as the Ayodhya movement got momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

