Sweden's centre-left bloc leading election -TV4 poll

Sweden's centre-left parties looked set to win a majority in parliament on Sunday, an election day poll showed, likely giving Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson another term in office.

The survey by commercial broadcaster TV4 gave the centre-left bloc 50.6% of the votes against 48.0% for the opposition right-wing parties, although Swedish polls sometimes differ significantly from the final result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)