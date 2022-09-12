Left Menu

Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI: CM Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-09-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 11:52 IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Goa government will write to the Union Home Ministry, requesting that the case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police have done a ''tremendously good investigation'' into the case and have also got some clues.

"But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI," Sawant said.

"I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry," he said.

The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides, in connection with the case.

The police have booked her two aides on the charge of murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

