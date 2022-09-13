Left Menu

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to visit Rajasthan on September 14, 15

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:27 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to visit Rajasthan on September 14, 15
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will visit Rajasthan on September 14 and 15 to strengthen his political base in the state, state convener of the party Jameel Khan said on Tuesday Owaisi will welcomed by the party workers on September 14 at 11.30 am in Jalupura. He will hold a meeting with the core group members at 12 pm, he said.

From there, Owaisi will leave for Sikar where he will hold public meetings at Fatehpur, Khinwasar and Nawalgarh at 8.30 pm.

On September 15, the AIMIM chief will hold a public meeting in Ladnun, Khan said.

This will be the first public programme of AIMIM in Rajasthan after Owaisi announced this year that his party will fight the Rajasthan assembly election due next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022