PM Modi condoles death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a 12th generation descendant of Maratha king Shivaji, and lauded his contribution to society.Bhosale died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a 12th generation descendant of Maratha king Shivaji, and lauded his contribution to society.
Bhosale died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 75.
''Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara's progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale
- Pune
- Shrimant
- Modi
- Maratha
- Satara
ALSO READ
Pune school teacher arrested for molesting students
Shyam Global Technoventures Private Ltd (OEM - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd - Powerol Gensets) inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Pune
Here's how VTP Realty's Altitude is setting the trend for Pune's landscape
Income Tax Department Pune and Symbiosis International Deemed University organizes Inter College Competition in Maharashtra
Ganesh festival starts in Pune; 'mandals' take out big processions