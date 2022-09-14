Left Menu

Thai court to give verdict on PM Prayuth's tenure on Sept. 30

30 as a date to deliver its verdict on the tenure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in a case that seeks to determine when he reaches an eight-year limit as premier. Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister, is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 14-09-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 10:12 IST
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (Photo Credit: Chan-ocha Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday set Sept. 30 as a date to deliver its verdict on the tenure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in a case that seeks to determine when he reaches an eight-year limit as premier.

Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister, is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition. His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, is serving as caretaker premier.

