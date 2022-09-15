Left Menu

Pawar: No hope of Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor unit coming back to Maharashtra

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:52 IST
Pawar: No hope of Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor unit coming back to Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant should not have gone out of Maharashtra, but there was no hope now of the big-ticket project coming back to the state after the joint venture company opted for Gujarat.

The Opposition parties have sought to corner the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government following the announcement two days ago that the Rs 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor plant would be set up in neighbouring Gujarat and not in Maharashtra as proposed earlier.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said the Centre's assurance to Maharashtra that it will get a bigger project than the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant was is akin to trying to ''convince a child''.

He said the mega project was originally envisaged to come up at Talegaon near Pune city, which already has an automobile hub near Chakan.

It would have been good for the company (Vedanta-Foxconn) had the plant come up at Talegaon, said the former Union minister.

Two days ago, India's mining conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwanese electronic giant Foxconn jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government to set up a Rs 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in the adjoining state.

Leaders of the erstwhile ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, have slammed the Shinde-led government for Maharashtra losing out on the mega project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace; Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory and more

World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022