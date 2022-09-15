Greek labour union calls Nov.9 strike over energy crisis, inflation

Greece's largest labour union GSEE will stage a 24-hour nationwide strike on November 9 to protest against soaring energy costs and rising prices.

The union, which represents over 2 million workers, said in a statement on Thursday that across the board benefits announced by the government, which faces elections in 2023, "are not resolving the issue".

During his annual economic policy speech on Saturday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised wage and pension increases and relief measures to alleviate households from the burden of the energy crisis.

