Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:55 IST
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh will join the BJP next week, party spokesperson said on Friday.

Singh will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP.

Singh (80) had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. He will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.

