Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh will join the BJP next week, party spokesperson said on Friday.

Singh will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP.

Singh (80) had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. He will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)