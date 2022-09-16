Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh will join the BJP next week, party spokesperson said on Friday.
Singh will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP.
Singh (80) had floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister. He will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Lok Congress (PLC
- Amarinder Singh
- JP Nadda
- Delhi
- Punjab Lok
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amarinder Singh pitches for determining minority status of communities at national level
5 JDU MLAs from Manipur join BJP in presence of JP Nadda
JP Nadda chairs meeting with BJP's state office bearers, district president in Panchkula
JP Nadda offers prayers at Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula
Amarinder Singh condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II