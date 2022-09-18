JP Nadda inaugurates 'Basti Sampark Abhiyan' to develop greater connect with backward communities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Saturday, inaugurated the 'Basti Sampark Abhiyan' campaign, aiming to develop a greater connection with the people of Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward communities. Many leaders and party workers belonging to the SC front, from 30 different places across the country were a part of this programme.

Nadda while addressing the public said, "During the practice session, I had appealed to connect with 75,000 slums and 7500 hostels. Today, Lal Singh Arya and his team have started the Basti Sampark Abhiyan". The BJP President, on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday, also talked about his achievements, vision and the recently launched mission against tuberculosis (TB).

"We are so fortunate that we are celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, who has done so much for the country. It's a very great thought by the BJP workers that we are working for the backward people of our country on PM's birthday," Nadda said. "Today, our party workers are arranging blood donation camps. We have set the target to become TB-free by 2030, but PM Modi wants to achieve the target by 2025 itself. A great initiative has been launched for the purpose of adopting TB patients. I have myself adopted 11 TB patients, serving the purpose," Nadda added further.

The BJP leader further talked about the core idea behind the party's vision and their course of action regarding the welfare schemes of the government. "Since 1951, our journey has only been dedicated to the country and society. The ideals that were laid down by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay were taken forward by PM Modi in the name of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'," Nadda said.

"In Kisan Samman Nidhi, almost 30 per cent, in Jal Jeevan 32 per cent, in PM Aawas 34 per cent beneficiaries belong to the scheduled castes, Dalits, Adivasis only. Now, our party workers have to act as bridges and ensure that all the welfare schemes of the government reach the most backward and downtrodden as well," Nadda further added. Nadda also said that PM Modi is guiding the country in breaking the shackles of its colonial past.

"PM Modi is breaking the shackles of colonial times. 'Raj Path' is now known as 'Kartavya Path'. The PM house earlier known as '7 Race Course' is now known as 'Lok Kalyan Marg'", he added. (ANI)

