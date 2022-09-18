Left Menu

Trudeau says Canada is steadfast in its support of Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 20:05 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday his country was "steadfast in its support of Ukraine" and would continue to provide aid to the country as it defends itself against a months-long invasion by Russia.

Trudeau, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, is scheduled to meet Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday evening.

