Trudeau says Canada is steadfast in its support of Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 20:05 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday his country was "steadfast in its support of Ukraine" and would continue to provide aid to the country as it defends itself against a months-long invasion by Russia.
Trudeau, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, is scheduled to meet Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Sunday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denys Shmyhal
- London
- Ukraine
- Justin Trudeau
- Canadian
- Russia
- Queen Elizabeth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
IAEA visit to Ukraine nuclear plant highlights risks
Gazprom piping gas to Europe via Ukraine after Nord Stream stoppage
WRAPUP 1-Russia, West step up energy war as risk of nuclear disaster haunts Ukraine
Ukraine-bound grain ship's engine fails in Bosphorus, second incident this week