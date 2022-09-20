Left Menu

DMK deputy gen secy Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan quits politics

In a statement, she said she had informed the DMK president M K Stalin about it on August 29. I submitted my resignation to party president M K Stalin on August 29.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 20-09-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 11:22 IST
DMK deputy gen secy Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan quits politics
  • Country:
  • India

DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan on Tuesday announced her decision to quit her post and from the party. The 75-year old Jagadeesan, who represented Tiruchengode constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, was Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the same period, also said she was ending her over four-decade stint in active politics. In a statement, she said she had informed the DMK president M K Stalin about it on August 29. ''I submitted my resignation to party president M K Stalin on August 29. I am quitting the DMK and also from active politics,'' she added.

Jagadeesan said she was happy Stalin, who took the DMK to victory in the Assembly elections in the state in 2021 and assumed office as Chief Minister was being appreciated for his good work.

''I am happy that our chief minister M K Stalin is being appreciated across the country for the good work he is doing for the state and the party,'' Jagadeesan said.

She had contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Modakurichi constituency, but was defeated by BJP's C Saraswathy. Jagadeesan had joined the DMK in 1980 after quitting the AIADMK. She had served as a Minister in the government led by M Karunanidhi from 1989 to 1991.

She had also served as a Minister in the government headed by late chief minister M G Ramachandran from 1977 to 1980.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022