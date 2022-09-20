Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says received "positive" feedback from U.S. senators on F-16s

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:38 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Tuesday that he has received "positive" feedback from the U.S. senators he has met in New York on their potential support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Turkey has sought to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits from the United States. President Joe Biden has said he supports the sale but the critical sentiment in U.S. Congress toward some of Ankara's policies could derail the sale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

