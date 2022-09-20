I now believe in results, France's Macron tells Truss
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his first in-person talks with newly appointed British Prime Minister Liz Truss touched on a wide range of topics, including the war in Ukraine and European matters.
"I now believe in proof, in results," Macron said, adding: "There is a will to re-engage, to move on and to show that we are allies and friends in a complex world," Macron said.
