I now believe in results, France's Macron tells Truss

Reuters | New York | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:39 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his first in-person talks with newly appointed British Prime Minister Liz Truss touched on a wide range of topics, including the war in Ukraine and European matters.

"I now believe in proof, in results," Macron said, adding: "There is a will to re-engage, to move on and to show that we are allies and friends in a complex world," Macron said.

