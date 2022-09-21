Ex-Jharkhand minister resigns from primary membership of RJD
Alleging that there is no democracy in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), senior party leader in Jharkhand, Radhakrishna Kishore, has resigned from its primary membership.
Kishore was the drinking water and sanitation minister for a brief period in the Arjun Munda-headed BJP government, when he was in the saffron camp.
Kishore tendered his resignation over alleged violation of the party's constitution during the election of the RJD Palamu district president on Monday.
He claimed that a suspended member was allowed to cast vote during the election making it biased.
''This indicates that there is no democracy left in the party and I cannot accept it. Hence, I resigned from the party's primary membership,'' Kishore told PTI on Tuesday.
RJD working president Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav said he received Kishore's resignation on WhatsApp.
However, he refused to comment on it.
