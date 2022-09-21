Putin signs decree on mobilisation, says West wants to destroy Russia
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 11:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.
In a televised address, Putin said his aim was to "liberate" east Ukraine's Donbas region, and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.
