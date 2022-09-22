Biden, Japan's Kishida discuss importance of strengthening security alliance - White House
22-09-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized in a meeting on Wednesday the importance of strengthening and modernizing their countries' security alliance, the White House said in a statement.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the White House said.
