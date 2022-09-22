Lalu, Nitish to meet Sonia soon for opposition unity ahead of 2024 LS polls

RJD chief Lalu Prasad has said that he along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would soon meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in an effort to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Prasad claimed that the BJP wants to disturb communal harmony in society to hide the real issues that people are facing.

“I along with Nitish Kumar ji will meet Sonia (Gandhi) ji in Delhi. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after completion of his ‘padyatra’…. The united opposition will throw the BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha polls,” Prasad said while addressing the party’s state council meeting.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to the Seemanchal area of Bihar, the former chief minister said people need to be alert and careful.

“BJP leaders might instigate people of different communities to fight with each other in the state,” Prasad said on Wednesday.

Seemanchal region has a heavy concentration of Muslim population. Shah is scheduled to address two rallies on September 23 and September 24 in Purnea and Kishanganj districts, respectively.

This will be the first trip of Shah, considered the saffron party’s principal strategist, to the state since a political upheaval stripped the BJP of power.

The grand alliance partners have also planned at least three rallies in the Seemanchal region after the home minister’s visit.

