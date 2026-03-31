Congress Challenges Amit Shah's Claims on Naxalism

The Congress party has strongly challenged Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions regarding the eradication of Naxalism in India. In a heated Lok Sabha session, Shah claimed the country is now almost free from the Maoist threat, but Congress was quick to question the legitimacy of this claim.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Shah of avoiding key realities by failing to mention his often-used derogatory language. He highlighted the continuity in anti-Naxal initiatives, referencing the Saranda Action Plan launched in Jharkhand as a pivotal moment in combatting left-wing extremism.

Meanwhile, Shah targeted Congress leaders, alleging historical links to Naxal sympathizers and downplaying their efforts to curb Naxalist violence. Despite Shah's claims, Congress emphasized ongoing efforts and the need for further engagement in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)