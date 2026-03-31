Left Menu

Congress Challenges Amit Shah's Claims on Naxalism

Congress critiques Home Minister Amit Shah's comments in Lok Sabha, arguing his stance on Naxalism and claiming continuity in anti-Naxal strategies over decades. The party debunks Shah's claims of Congress's inaction and highlights initiatives like the Saranda Action Plan as crucial measures against left-wing extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:34 IST
Congress Challenges Amit Shah's Claims on Naxalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has strongly challenged Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions regarding the eradication of Naxalism in India. In a heated Lok Sabha session, Shah claimed the country is now almost free from the Maoist threat, but Congress was quick to question the legitimacy of this claim.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Shah of avoiding key realities by failing to mention his often-used derogatory language. He highlighted the continuity in anti-Naxal initiatives, referencing the Saranda Action Plan launched in Jharkhand as a pivotal moment in combatting left-wing extremism.

Meanwhile, Shah targeted Congress leaders, alleging historical links to Naxal sympathizers and downplaying their efforts to curb Naxalist violence. Despite Shah's claims, Congress emphasized ongoing efforts and the need for further engagement in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kishangarh: From Marble Haven to Toxic Tourist Trap

Kishangarh: From Marble Haven to Toxic Tourist Trap

 India
2
Market Turmoil Amid Iran War: Trump's Narrative vs. Economic Reality

Market Turmoil Amid Iran War: Trump's Narrative vs. Economic Reality

 United States
3
Desalination Crisis on Qeshm Island: An Airstrike Aftermath

Desalination Crisis on Qeshm Island: An Airstrike Aftermath

 Global
4
Kejriwal Seeks Spiritual Support in Goa Ahead of Crucial By-Election

Kejriwal Seeks Spiritual Support in Goa Ahead of Crucial By-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026