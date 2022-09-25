Rahul slams Centre over price rise, unemployment
We never gave India record price rise it faces today, Gandhi said in a tweet.BJP govt is not a govt for farmers, youth women. Its a govt for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolising any business they want, he said.Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the governments policies have worsened the economic situation of the country.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the BJP-led government is not for farmers, youth and women but for the five-six richest Indians.
''PM often asks- '70 saal mein kya kiya?' We never gave India the highest-ever unemployment. We never gave India record price rise it faces today,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.
''BJP govt is not a govt for farmers, youth & women. It's a govt for 5-6 richest Indians who are monopolising any business they want,'' he said.
Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the Centre over the issues of price rise and unemployment, alleging that the government's policies have worsened the economic situation of the country.
