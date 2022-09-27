Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris set to visit Korean DMZ

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea on Thursday, according to U.S. and South Korean officials. "Nearly 70 years since the Korean Armistice, the visit will underscore the strength" of the "alliance" between Seoul and Washington "in the face of any threats posed" by North Korea, the U.S. official said. The official asked not to be named discussing a trip that Harris has not officially announced.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 07:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 07:40 IST
U.S. VP Harris set to visit Korean DMZ

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea on Thursday, according to U.S. and South Korean officials. The visit was announced on Tuesday by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a meeting with Harris in Tokyo and was later confirmed by a U.S. official.

Harris is in the region to lead a U.S. presidential delegation to the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. "Nearly 70 years since the Korean Armistice, the visit will underscore the strength" of the "alliance" between Seoul and Washington "in the face of any threats posed" by North Korea, the U.S. official said.

The official asked not to be named discussing a trip that Harris has not officially announced. Harris would tour the DMZ, meet with service members, receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders, reflect on the shared sacrifice of American and South Korean soldiers and reaffirm the "ironclad" commitment to South Korean security, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022