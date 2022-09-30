Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads President Jair Bolsonaro by 14 points, according to a poll released on Thursday that showed the far-right incumbent has again lost momentum against his leftist rival just three days ahead of the presidential election.

The survey by Datafolha showed Lula with 48% voter support versus 34% for Bolsonaro in the election's first round, compared with 47% and 33%, respectively, in the previous poll.

