Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-09-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 03:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads President Jair Bolsonaro by 14 points, according to a poll released on Thursday that showed the far-right incumbent has again lost momentum against his leftist rival just three days ahead of the presidential election.

The survey by Datafolha showed Lula with 48% voter support versus 34% for Bolsonaro in the election's first round, compared with 47% and 33%, respectively, in the previous poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

