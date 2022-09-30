Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 30-09-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 03:01 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads President Jair Bolsonaro by 14 points, according to a poll released on Thursday that showed the far-right incumbent has again lost momentum against his leftist rival just three days ahead of the presidential election.
The survey by Datafolha showed Lula with 48% voter support versus 34% for Bolsonaro in the election's first round, compared with 47% and 33%, respectively, in the previous poll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Datafolha
- Bolsonaro
- Lula
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Lula's lead over Bolsonaro edges higher ahead of Brazil election - Datafolha poll
Lula's lead over Bolsonaro edges higher ahead of Brazil election - Datafolha poll
Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll
Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll