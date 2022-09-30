Left Menu

EU must end 'insane' energy crisis spending race between countries, Luxembourg says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:18 IST
EU must end 'insane' energy crisis spending race between countries, Luxembourg says
Claude Turmes Image Credit: Wikipedia
The European Union must put an end to the "insane race" between countries to outspend one another on crisis measures to tackle Europe's energy crunch, Luxembourg's energy minister said on Friday.

"I have full trust in Commissioner Vestager that she will put an end to this insane race from different governments to outcompete other governments in such a difficult moment in Europe," Claude Turmes said on his arrival to a meeting of EU ministers, referring to the EU's head of policy on state aid.

