BJP planning to show black flags to Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru, alleges Cong

The Congress in Karnataka on Sunday charged the ruling BJP with distributing black flags among its party workers, to be waved at Rahul Gandhi as the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reaches the city.

Addressing reporters here, Congress state president D K Shivakumar said, ''I have come to know that the BJP leaders have distributed black flags to be put up all along in Mysuru. I will speak to the police commissioner. Showing black flags and pelting stones and eggs will not scare us... Let them do whatever they want. I will get them the result in future.” Congress MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge claimed that the BJP was 'worried' by the response 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi was receiving in the state.

“The BJP has resorted to diversionary tactics. They are not talking about the corruption prevailing in the state including the BDA alternative site scam or the price rise. Instead, they prefer talking about who was behind the partition of India,” he said recalling the BJP advertisement in some Kannada dailies on Saturday, which called the first PM of India Jawaharlal Nehru as the grandfather of the partition of India.

Kharge further said it was Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who mooted the two-nation theory in the 19th convention of the Hindu Mahasabha in 1937.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)