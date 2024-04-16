Left Menu

Veteran Kannada actor, producer & director Dwarakish passes away

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:39 IST
Veteran Kannada film actor, producer and director Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, popularly known as Dwarakish, died following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

He was 81, family sources said.

He acted in about 100 films and produced and directed around 50 movies.

Born on August 19, 1942 at Hunsur in Mysuru district, Dwarakish was best known for his comedy roles which made him a household name in the State.

He is also credited with introducing noted Hindi playback singer Kishore Kumar to Kannada film industry with the song 'Aadu Aata Aadu'.

A diploma holder in mechanical engineering, Dwarakish made his debut in the tinsel town in 1966 by co-producing a ''Mamatheya Bandhana'' under the banner of Thunga Pictures.

He tasted big success as a producer with his movie ''Mayor Muthanna'' starring Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and Bharathi in the lead roles.

