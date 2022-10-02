BJP trying to pitch Gujjars against Paharis in Jammu: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Sunday that the BJP is trying to pitch Gujjars against Paharis in the Jammu region and appealed to the communities to stand united to foil its designs.

''There is a lot of tension in the Pir Panjal region for the last few days since there is a talk of reservation for the Pahari community. Brothers have been turned into foes and they are baying for each other's blood. They are being made to fight against each other,'' Mufti told reporters after a party function here.

She was referring to reports of tension between the communities in the wake of claims in a section of the media that at a rally in Rajouri on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will announce reservation for the Pahari community in jobs and education.

Mufti said the Gujjars and the Paharis have lived together for centuries and should stop fighting against each other.

''I request the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities to stop fighting against each other and remember that everything is provided by the god. The god will provide what someone deserves. Home ministers will come and go, the BJP is there today, but won't be tomorrow.

''However, the animosity, the fissures that they develop (will remain).... All of you belong to one faith, you live in the same place,'' she said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) first pitched Hindus and Muslims against one another and is now pitching Gujjars and Paharis against each other.

''I request all of you to stop this. Whatever is destined for someone, he will get it. Live together and foil their designs,'' she said.

Earlier, former president of the Employees' Joint Action Committee (EJAC) -- an amalgam of various bodies of the Jammu and Kashmir government employees -- joined the People's Democratic Party (PDP) here.

''Veteran trade union leader and former president, EJAC Rafiq Rather, along with his supporters, joins PDP. Party president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed him into the party fold,'' the party wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)