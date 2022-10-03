Left Menu

CM Dhami meets winning candidates of Haridwar Panchayat polls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met victorious candidates of the Haridwar Panchayat elections at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at his residence office on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-10-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 23:27 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Chief Sevak Sadan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congratulating everyone, the Chief Minister expected them to be cooperative in the development of the region.

He said that "We all have to be cooperative in taking the benefits of all the schemes of the central and state government to the general public. We have to try our best to live up to the expectations of the people." The Chief Minister said that the country is moving towards progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have to pay attention to the mantra of talking less, working more. Due to the love of Prime Minister Modi for the country and the thinking of considering the citizens of the country as his family, his popularity is highest in the whole world today. We are all like a family and we all have to be helpful in moving the state forward," he added. He said that the Panchayat representatives also have the responsibility of implementing public welfare schemes at the village level. (ANI)

