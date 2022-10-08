Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-10-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 08:45 IST
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on two-day Gujarat visit from today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will begin their two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Saturday.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will jointly address a public meeting at Dahod town in tribal-dominated Dahod district on Saturday, the party's state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

Later in the day, they will participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Vadodara city, he said.

On Sunday, they will address a public meeting at Dharampur in tribal-dominated Valsad district, and then at Kadodara in Surat district.

During these two days, Kejriwal, who is AAP's national convener, and Mann will hold an important meeting with social and other leaders in the state to chalk out plans for the upcoming elections, Sorathiya added. Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are scheduled by the year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

