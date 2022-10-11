Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 10:24 IST
Russia to respond to growing Western involvement in Ukraine - report
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Direct conflict with the United States and NATO is not in Moscow's interests, but it will respond to the West's growing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, RIA quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

"We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals," Ryabkov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

