Russia to respond to growing Western involvement in Ukraine - report

Direct conflict with the United States and NATO is not in Moscow's interests, but it will respond to the West's growing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, RIA quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

"We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals," Ryabkov said.

