PM Modi pays tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia, a leading figure of the BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh, on her birth anniversary, saying she was synonymous with courage and foresight.

''She devoted her life to serving others,'' Modi said in a tweet and shared a clip from one of his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcasts in which he had paid tributes to her ''outstanding personality''.

Born in 1919, Scindia belonged to the erstwhile Gwalior royalty and was a vocal champion of the Hindutva agenda through most of her political career, which began with the Congress before she joined the Jana Sangh.

Her grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Union minister in the Modi government, while two daughters -- former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje -- are also in the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)