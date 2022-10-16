Xi says China will unwaveringly support private economy
Updated: 16-10-2022
China will unwaveringly support the private economy and let the market play decisive role in resource allocation, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.
China will aim for high-quality economic growth and the next five years will be crucial for building a modern socialist power, Xi said.
