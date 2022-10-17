Left Menu

On a mission to eradicate extreme poverty from state: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-10-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 12:16 IST
On a mission to eradicate extreme poverty from state: Kerala CM
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said his government was on a mission to eradicate extreme poverty from the state.

As a first step in that endeavour, the government has identified 64,006 families who require assistance, Vijayan said on Twitter on the occasion of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

''We have embarked on a mission to eradicate extreme poverty in Kerala. As the first step, 64,006 families that require assistance have been identified. ''On this #InternationalDayfortheEradicationofPoverty, let's pledge to ensure that everyone in the world can live with dignity,'' he tweeted.

