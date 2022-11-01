China's Xi sends condolences to Indian PM Modi over deadly bridge collapse

China's President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian President Droupadi Murmu over a deadly bridge collapse in Gujarat, Western India, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The death toll from the foot bridge collapse rose to 135 on Tuesday with search operations entering a third day, although authorities said nearly all those believed to have been missing are now accounted for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)