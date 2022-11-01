EC delinking poll annoucement for Himachal, Gujarat gave BJP advantage: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) Tuesday alleged that ''delinking'' the announcement of election schedules for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat has given the BJP an advantage in Narendra Modi's home state before the poll code is imposed.

Addressing a briefing after a three-day meet of the CPI(M)'s Central Committee, Sitaram Yechury said his party has fielded 11 candidates in Himachal Pradesh and is supporting CPI in one seat that it is contesting in the hill state.

''With the Election Commission delinking the announcement of election schedules of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the BJP has got more time before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in Gujarat.

''Modi is personally spearheading the BJP's electoral campaigns focusing mainly on sharpening communal polarization and declaring new schemes and benefits for the people at the cost of the Union exchequer. Some of these government schemes were described as his 'personal Diwali gifts' to the people. BJP government in Gujarat has announced its intention for a Uniform Civil Code,'' The CPI(M) leader said.

He said since the schedule for Gujarat polls has not yet been announced, the CPI(M) is in talks with other secular forces to ensure the BJP's defeat.

The CPI(M) Central Committee, during its meeting, unanimously elected M V Govindan, the Secretary of the party's Kerala State Committee, to the Politburo, he said.

The Central Committee extended the party's support to a series of protests called by the trade unions, Kisan Sabha and Agricultural Labour Union across the country and on their 14-point demand charter, culminating in a march to Parliament in April next year.

''The Central Committee called upon all party units to strengthen local struggles and protest actions against the growing burdens on people's livelihood, growing attacks on Dalits, women and the marginalised people in defence of democracy and against attacks on democratic rights and civil liberties.

''These local struggles must focus on ensuring MGNREGS is properly implemented and wages paid on time and forcing the authorities to provide works as per demand,'' Yechury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)