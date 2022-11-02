Left Menu

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge condole Ela Bhatt's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the death of womens rights activist Ela Bhatt on Wednesday.Bhatt, 89, a Padma Bhushan recipient, died here earlier in the day due to age-related issues.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the death of women's rights activist Ela Bhatt on Wednesday.

Bhatt, 89, a Padma Bhushan recipient, died here earlier in the day due to age-related issues. ''Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers,'' prime minister Modi tweeted in Gujarati. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Bhatt ''devoted her life to Gandhian ideals and transformed the lives of millions of women, by empowering them.'' ''My heartfelt condolences to her near & dear ones, and her many admirers,'' he tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a Twitter message called her a ''pioneer of women's rights''.

''She devoted her life in empowering them through grassroots entrepreneurship. Her exceptional legacy shall always inspire,'' he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed grief over Bhatt's death. ''I am saddened by demise of social activist Elaben Bhatt. She lit a lamp of prosperity in many poor households of the state by her work. May her soul get peace,'' Patel tweeted.

