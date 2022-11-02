Karnataka Congress asks ticket aspirants for 2023 assembly polls to apply

With just months to go for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, the state Congress on Wednesday announced the process for poll tickets, by asking aspirants to apply for it through submission of an application, along with Rs 2 lakh Demand Draft (DD) and details of their membership.

Also claiming that many, including leaders from other parties are willing to join it, the Congress also announced that it has also re-launched its membership drive and that anyone can apply. However, the party pointed out that the applications will be scrutinised by a special committee, which will decide on their induction.

''Congress is preparing for the upcoming assembly elections, all the preparations are on. For those who desire to contest from the Congress party, we are inviting applications, those interested can take the application and submit it between November 5-15 at the Congress office,'' state Congress President D K Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the application fee is Rs 5,000, and the general category applicants will have to attach Rs 2 lakh DD and membership details, along with the application while submitting, for SC/ST applicants there will be 50 per cent concession and they will have to attach Rs 1 lakh DD.

''Those who want to contest the 2023 assembly polls from our party and desire a ticket, including the sitting legislators, they will have to apply,'' he added.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are likely by April 2023, and the Congress which is aiming to dislodge the BJP and come back to power, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats.

Stating that many are in touch with him with a wish to join the Congress and have requested him to restart the membership drive, the KPCC chief said online membership has been opened.

Not willing to reveal any names, he said some political leaders also want to join the party and are in touch with him.

''This is an opportunity for all of them, who want to join the Congress by accepting its principles, ideals and leadership. They all can apply and the committee that is there under the leadership of senior Congressman Allam Veerabhandrappa will scrutinise and decide on giving membership,'' he said, adding that there are no restrictions on anyone who wants to apply.

Responding to a question, whether those who had defected from the party in 2019 can apply for membership, as the Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah had categorically said that they will not be taken back, Shivakumar said, ''I'm talking as a President, after consulting everyone...we are open with this, anyone can apply, the committee will ultimately decide.'' To a question about Rs 2 lakh DD, he said: ''We will require money for the party activities, to build our building, election campaign, advertisement, media ads...we are not getting electoral bonds, they only go for BJP. So, we will have to collect money from party workers.'' Shivakumar also said that newly-elected AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will be visiting Karnataka for the first time, after taking charge on November 6, and the KPCC will be organising a ''Sarvodaya Samavesha'', a large convention that day at the palace grounds here, to accord him a grand welcome.

