J'Khand Govt to hold special Assembly session

The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:25 IST
Amid a deepening political crisis in the state, triggered by summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand on Wednesday announced a special session of the Assembly on November 11 to pass a bill fixing 1932 as the base year to decide one's domicile status in the state.

The cabinet had earlier approved a proposal to use the 1932 land records to determine status as local inhabitants by drawing the family tree of those whose names were in that record and only accepting them as local inhabitants.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of demand by tribal bodies that the last land survey conducted by the British government in 1932 be used as the basis for defining locals as against the currently accepted cut-off year of 1985.

Meanwhile Soren is unlikely to appear before the ED on Thursday as he is scheduled to visit Raipur to attend a tribal dance festival.

JMM MLA Sudivya Kumar said the assembly will pass the bill and it will be clear before the masses as to who supported them and who opposed them.

Earlier a special session was called on September 5 in which the JMM government won the confidence vote in the assembly by a comfortable margin.

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly amid a walkout by the opposition BJP-led NDA. The JMM, the largest party in the 81-member assembly, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

