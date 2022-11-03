Left Menu

Complaint send to PMO regarding Nazul land scam in Ayodhya: BJP leader

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 03-11-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:03 IST
A BJP leader has sent a complaint to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) complaining about officials' role in large scale alleged Nazul land scam in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Singh in his complaint, which has been registered on PMO's grievances website, has charged the local government officials with being involved in Nazul (government owned) land scam that has brought ''slander to BJP at the national level.'' He has demanded a high level enquiry in the matter by matching old documents of Nazul land in Ayodhya with present situation of Nazul plots. Talking to newspersons, Singh said that the temple town of Ayodhya , which is in limelight over the construction of grand Ram Mandir following the court verdict in this regard has witnessed a massive boom in land prices here. In the last couple of months the temple town had also hit headlines following alleged scams of Nazul lands worth thousands of crores, he said.

The names of local officials, including those who were posted here in the past, had also cropped up, he claimed.

Regarding his complaint, Rajneesh Singh said, the PMO has transferred the matter to the Uttar Pradesh government for further action.

About two thousand bighas of land in Ayodhya is expected to have been taken away by the land mafias, he alleged.

After the complaint got registered in the PMO, the hope of action against the land mafia has lit up in ''my heart like lamps of Deepotsav,'' Singh added.

Earlier, senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament from Ayodhya Lallu Singh had also written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the matter.

