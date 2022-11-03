Left Menu

Raaj Kumar Anand takes oath as Delhi minister

Anand took charge of his office at Delhi secretariat and thanked the chief minister for being given the responsibility.The Patel Nagar MLA was inducted into his Council of Ministers by Kejriwal after Rajendra Pal Gautams resignation.Gautam who held charge of social welfare minister resigned last month from the post after he was embroiled in a controversy over his presence in a religious conversion programme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raaj Kumar Anand was on Thursday administered oath as a minister in the Delhi government by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a ceremony at Raj Niwas.

Anand took the oath in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

''Administered the oath of office and secrecy to Raaj Kumar Anand as minister in GNCTD. I convey my best wishes to him and hope that he will work for the betterment of Delhi and its People,'' Saxena tweeted after the oath ceremony.

Congratulating the newly-elected minister, Kejriwal tweeted, ''Many congratulations and best wishes for the new responsibility Raaj Kumar ji. Serve the Delhi people with complete hard work and honesty.” Anand took charge of his office at Delhi secretariat and thanked the chief minister for being given the responsibility.

The Patel Nagar MLA was inducted into his Council of Ministers by Kejriwal after Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation.

Gautam who held charge of social welfare minister resigned last month from the post after he was embroiled in a controversy over his presence in a religious conversion programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

