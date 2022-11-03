Left Menu

Gujarat polls: BJP committee holds meeting to begin process for shortlisting three aspirants for each seat

Shah was present on the first day of the three-day meeting along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said.As part of the candidate selection process for Gujarat elections, the party had sent 38 teams of observers to each district and six cities of the state last week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's election committee for Gujarat held a meeting in the presence of senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday to shortlist three candidates for each Assembly constituency in the state, where elections will be held next month.

The panels of these three shortlisted candidates for each constituency will then be sent to the BJP's parliamentary board in Delhi for the final selection. Shah was present on the first day of the three-day meeting along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said.

As part of the candidate selection process for Gujarat elections, the party had sent 38 teams of observers to each district and six cities of the state last week. Ticket aspirants had made their representation before the observers.

The BJP had earlier said that on an average they received representation from 50 aspirants for tickets on each of the 182 seats. The team of observers had presented that list before the party's state election committee.

The election committee shortlists candidates, party sources said.

A panel of three ticket aspirants will be formed for each of 182 seats, they added.

''On the first day of the three-day meeting, the party's election committee took up 47 seats of 12 districts to finalise a panel of three aspirant candidates each,'' Dave said.

The meeting will go on for two more days and if required for the fourth day also, he said.

Once three aspirants are shortlisted for each seat, the list will be sent to central parliament board of the party headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The board will then finalise the candidates, and declare their final list.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the poll schedule for Gujarat. Of the total 182 Assembly seats in the state, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.

The notification for the assembly elections will be issued on November 5 and November 10 for the first and the second phases respectively. The last date for filing of nominations will be November 14 and November 17 for the first and second phase respectively. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 15 and November 18.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase is November 17 and for the second phase it is November 21.

