Centre committed to development of ‘eight jewels’ of NE: President

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:43 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that the central government is committed to undertake development of the North-Eastern (NE) region.

She described the eight states of the region as 'Ashtratnas' (eight jewels) of India.

''The Government of India has launched infrastructure projects to boost connectivity, education and agriculture sectors among others in the NE states,” she said after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of a number of state and central projects in East and South Districts from here.

Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern state from Friday, said these projects will have a tremendous bearing on the economic growth and development of Sikkim, particularly the tourism sector which generates a lot of employment opportunities.

She inaugurated the 1.13-kilometre-long Atal Setu connecting the Himalayan state with the rest of the country via West Bengal.

“It is a key strategic infrastructure for the country,” Murmu said.

Lauding Sikkim’s picturesque landscape, the President said that she was glad to know that the border state was doing well in education, health and power sectors, besides organic farming.

She wished for further progress and prosperity of the state and its people.

Murmu said that she has inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects in five states of this region so far.

Earlier, she was received at Libing helipad by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, besides senior civil and army officials after her arrival from Mizoram.

Murmu was given a guard of honour on her maiden visit to the state.

The chief minister sought the President's intervention for resolution of various outstanding demands, including reservation of assembly seats for the Limbu and Tamang tribals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

