PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar and met its chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.
Later, Modi went to the Dera community kitchen where women followers were making chapatis and chopping vegetables, the Dera officials said.
The prime minister spent about an hour at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), they said.
On Friday, Modi had in a tweet said he would have the honour of visiting RSSB.
''Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts,'' Modi had said in his tweet.
RSSB, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.
In February, the prime minister met Dhillon in Delhi and also praised the spiritual organization for its social service.
On Saturday, Modi is also scheduled to address public meetings at Sundernagar and Solan in Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the November 12 assembly polls there.
