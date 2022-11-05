BJP demands Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation over Sukesh Chandrashekhar's allegations

The BJP on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the AAP after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that he was forced to bring ''over 20 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards his party'' and also demanded the resignation of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a 'letter' addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar claimed that he gave more than Rs 50 crore to the AAP, which promised to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha. The AAP has dismissed his charges.

Latching onto Chandrashekhar's allegations, BJP National Spokesperson Shezad Poonawala asked Kejriwal if he had met the conman ''at the farmhouse of his minister Kailash Gahlot'' and sought to know what discussions were held.

Poonawala also said the AAP would win a gold medal if there was one for corruption. He also accused it of playing the victim card in the face of corruption charges.

''AAP starts playing the victimhood card when asked questions over the excise scam, classroom construction scam and the latest bogus registration of 2 lakh construction workers,'' he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Chandrashekhar allegation that he paid money to the AAP were ''very serious'' and party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign.

Poonawala also demanded that Kejriwal sack Delhi minister Satyender Jain, who is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case, and Gahlot from his Cabinet.

In a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chandrashekhar had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 for his ''safety'' in prison.

Chandrashekhar claimed that he submitted another complaint to Saxena on Thursday detailing the allegations of corruption against Kejriwal, Gahlot and Jain.

The letter further alleged that more than Rs 50 crore was paid to AAP, which promised Chandrashekhar an important party post in the South Zone and also help in being nominated to the Rajya Sabha following the expansion.

''If you think I am the biggest 'thug', why did you accept Rs 50 crore from me,'' he asked Kejriwal.

Senior AAP leader Atishi, however, fired back at the BJP.

After the failures of the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Income-Tax, Lieutenant Governor and Delhi Police, the BJP has turned to the country's ''biggest conman'' for help against the AAP, she alleged.

Atishi alleged that Chandrashekhar had become the BJP's ''star campaigner'' and that he would be released from jail before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Gujarat Assembly polls and join the party.

The BJP is scared of losing the Gujarat Assembly and the MCD polls, so they are making baseless allegations against the AAP every day, she alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)