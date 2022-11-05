Left Menu

Delhi L-G misusing powers, he should join politics and fight MCD polls: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Saturday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of misusing his powers and suggested that he should join politics and fight the MCD polls.Since there is a change in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD and there are 250 wards now, even we have a proposal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:09 IST
Delhi L-G misusing powers, he should join politics and fight MCD polls: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Saturday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of ''misusing his powers'' and suggested that ''he should join politics and fight the MCD polls''.

''Since there is a change in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and there are 250 wards now, even we have a proposal. We want L-G V K Saxena to fight the upcoming Municipal elections in Delhi. ''He has been misusing his powers in the national capital. Let's see if the citizens support him or not,'' Pathak said. The voting in the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

The AAP dispensation has been at loggerheads with the L-G office over numerous issues ever since Saxena assumed office in May this year. On October 4, Saxena ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme, raising the hackles of AAP leaders who claimed his move was linked to Gujarat polls and aimed at stalling the free electricity initiative.

Before this, the LG in July this year had recommended a CBI probe into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The CBI raided 31 places including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month and also named him as accused in irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi claimed the BJP is making ''baseless allegations'' against the AAP to ''win the MCD polls'' after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar made serious allegations against AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Satyender Jain.

''The BJP's situation has fallen into such disrepair where they see no way to defeat AAP, which is why the country's most popular 'maha thug' is now the BJP's star campaigner.

''The BJP is trembling with fear of losing Gujarat and MCD so they are making baseless allegations against the AAP every day,'' she alleged.

Atishi further claimed that Chandrashekhar ''will be released soon and join the BJP'' before the elections.

BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonawala had asked Kejriwal if he had met the conman ''at the farmhouse of his minister Kailash Gahlot'' and sought to know what discussions were held.

Chandrashekhar has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party and Delhi minister Satyender Jain threatened him. The AAP has dismissed his charges.

In a 'letter' addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail here, also claimed that he gave more than Rs 50 crore to AAP which promised to nominate him to Rajya Sabha and after that Kejriwal attended a dinner party with Jain hosted by Chandrashekhar in 2016.

A couple of days earlier, In a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chandrashekhar had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 for his ''safety'' in the prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022