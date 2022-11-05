Delhi L-G misusing powers, he should join politics and fight MCD polls: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Saturday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of ''misusing his powers'' and suggested that ''he should join politics and fight the MCD polls''.

''Since there is a change in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and there are 250 wards now, even we have a proposal. We want L-G V K Saxena to fight the upcoming Municipal elections in Delhi. ''He has been misusing his powers in the national capital. Let's see if the citizens support him or not,'' Pathak said. The voting in the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

The AAP dispensation has been at loggerheads with the L-G office over numerous issues ever since Saxena assumed office in May this year. On October 4, Saxena ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme, raising the hackles of AAP leaders who claimed his move was linked to Gujarat polls and aimed at stalling the free electricity initiative.

Before this, the LG in July this year had recommended a CBI probe into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The CBI raided 31 places including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month and also named him as accused in irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi claimed the BJP is making ''baseless allegations'' against the AAP to ''win the MCD polls'' after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar made serious allegations against AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Satyender Jain.

''The BJP's situation has fallen into such disrepair where they see no way to defeat AAP, which is why the country's most popular 'maha thug' is now the BJP's star campaigner.

''The BJP is trembling with fear of losing Gujarat and MCD so they are making baseless allegations against the AAP every day,'' she alleged.

Atishi further claimed that Chandrashekhar ''will be released soon and join the BJP'' before the elections.

BJP national spokesperson Shezad Poonawala had asked Kejriwal if he had met the conman ''at the farmhouse of his minister Kailash Gahlot'' and sought to know what discussions were held.

Chandrashekhar has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party and Delhi minister Satyender Jain threatened him. The AAP has dismissed his charges.

In a 'letter' addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli Jail here, also claimed that he gave more than Rs 50 crore to AAP which promised to nominate him to Rajya Sabha and after that Kejriwal attended a dinner party with Jain hosted by Chandrashekhar in 2016.

A couple of days earlier, In a letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chandrashekhar had alleged that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 for his ''safety'' in the prison.

