Gujarat polls: PM Modi to address rally in Valsad district

He will attend a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar in the evening, BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said on Saturday.Elections will be held in the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-ruled Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-11-2022 08:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 08:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage programme in Bhavnagar, a BJP functionary said.

This will be the prime minister's first visit to his home state after the Election Commission declared polls for the 182-member Assembly.

“PM Modi will address a rally in Nana Pondha in Valsad district on Sunday afternoon. He will attend a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar in the evening,” BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said on Saturday.

Elections will be held in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats out of the total 182 and the Congress bagged 77.

This time, the poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) entry into the fray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

