BJP releases party manifesto for HP assembly polls
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.
The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.
The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.
Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.
