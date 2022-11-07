Left Menu

Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81

Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the countrys complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died. Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and had spent his final days at the churchs headquarters in the capital.

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 07-11-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 11:34 IST
Archbishop Chrysostomos II Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country's complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died. He was 81. The state-run Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported his death on Monday. Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and had spent his final days at the church's headquarters in the capital. Tall and imposing with a white beard in accordance with Orthodox clerical tradition, Chrysostomos seldom held back from speaking his mind on issues ranging from politics to the country's finances, rallying supporters but causing consternation among some politicians and other critics who scolded him for not sticking to his religious duties.

