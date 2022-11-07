Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81
Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the countrys complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died. Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and had spent his final days at the churchs headquarters in the capital.
- Country:
- Cyprus
Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country's complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died. He was 81. The state-run Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation reported his death on Monday. Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and had spent his final days at the church's headquarters in the capital. Tall and imposing with a white beard in accordance with Orthodox clerical tradition, Chrysostomos seldom held back from speaking his mind on issues ranging from politics to the country's finances, rallying supporters but causing consternation among some politicians and other critics who scolded him for not sticking to his religious duties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Macron urges Russian Orthodox Church to resist Kremlin pressure on Ukraine
Greek PM says no room for more tensions in Europe
FOCUS-Young Greeks priced out as inflation, rents soar
German Chancellor tells Greek paper solidarity only way out of energy crisis
Dozens feared missing after migrant boat sinks off Greek island