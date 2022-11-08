Left Menu

Gujarat polls: Chidambaram targets BJP, says no one apologised or resigned for Morbi bridge tragedy

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over its arrogance, saying no one so far has apologised or resigned for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy which claimed 135 lives.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-11-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 11:58 IST
Gujarat polls: Chidambaram targets BJP, says no one apologised or resigned for Morbi bridge tragedy
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over its ''arrogance'', saying no one so far has apologised or resigned for the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy which claimed 135 lives. Chidambaram, who was here to campaign for his party, also claimed that Gujarat was being ''run from Delhi'' and not by the chief minister of the state.

The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

On October 30, a suspension bridge on the Machchuu river in Gujarat's Morbi district collapsed, claiming 135 lives.

Chidambaram said, "As per my knowledge nobody has apologised or resigned for such a big tragedy. This is due to the BJP's arrogance. If such a thing would have happened in a foreign country, there would have been immediate resignations.'' ''They have not apologised as the government here thinks they will easily win the coming elections and they need not be accountable for the incident ," he said. ''In those states where people defeat the government, they feel accountable. I would appeal to the people of Gujarat to change this government and give a chance to the Congress," he said. Asked if he thinks central probe agencies like the CBI and ED were being misused, Chidambaram claimed that "they are handmaidens of the BJP. Ninety five per cent of the arrests they are making are of politicians of opposition parties.'' On the issue BJP-ruled states announcing the formation of committees to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Congress leader said, "Even a child knows that states cannot implement it, it can be done by Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022