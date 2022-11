Morbi tragedy brought shame to Gujarat, shocking no one apologized: Chidambaram

Veteran Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the bridge collapse in Morbi has painted a bad picture of Gujarat and the most shocking part was that no one from the government apologized for the tragedy. "Morbi bridge collapse has brought shame to the fair name of Gujarat...The most shocking development is that no one, on behalf of the govt, has apologized for the tragedy. No one has resigned from taking responsibility," Chidambaram told reporters.

At least 135 people were killed and over 100 injured after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, plunging people into the Machchhu river. Further, when asked about prospects of emerging parties (such as AAP) contesting elections in Gujarat, Chidambaram said no one would vote for the party after seeing Delhi's deteriorating air quality.

"If you've lived in Delhi as long as I've lived and if you believe the air in Delhi (is poor), you'll not vote for Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat," said Chidambaram. (ANI)

